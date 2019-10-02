Home

David Wayne Murdock


1966 - 2019
David Wayne Murdock Obituary
SAN ANGELO - David Wayne Murdock, age 53, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at home after a long courageous fight against cancer.

He was born in Odessa, on June 19, 1966 to Carl and Priscilla Murdock. He was married to the love of his life Judy Murdock. He loved life and his family. He was also an avid golfer and loved to go fishing on lake Amistad. At the end he expressed that the good Lord was calling him home, and he had made his peace with it. He said he felt truly blessed and would see us on the other side.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his parents, Carl and Priscilla; his daughter, Rebecca; his brother, Scott; and his two sisters, Cheryl and Amy.

His family will be planning a celebration of his life in the near future.

Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 2, 2019
