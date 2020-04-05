Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wesley Ellison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wesley Ellison Obituary
ODESSA - David Wesley Ellison, age 94, of Odessa, TX, was reunited, in Heaven, with his wife of 65 years on April 1, 2020. David was born on May 19, 1925 to David Horace Ellison and Crinnie Ellison in Hawkins, Texas. He married Audrey Lee Graham on December 22, 1946 in Gladewater, TX. He earned an associate degree from Odessa College. David was employed by Texas Electric Service Company as a Dispatcher, Senior Systems Operator and a Supervisor. David was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. He was awarded a Purple Heart. His personal characteristics that were admired the most were honesty, integrity, determination and high morals. He attended Cornerstone Worship Center until his and his wife's health began to fail. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. David is preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey; his parents, David Horace and Crinnie Ellison; three sisters, Doris Earhart, Maudine Herron, Marcille Kirkpatrick and their husbands; brother, Billy Gene Ellison and five other siblings whose angels whisked them away to heaven shortly after birth. He is survived by his son, David L. Ellison and his wife Jean; daughter, Pamela S. Martin and her husband, Randy; nine grandchildren, twenty- three great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. A private family burial is scheduled for April 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Paul Thompson of Cornerstone Worship Center Assembly of God Church officiating. A Memorial Service is pending. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Parks Senior Living, Medical Center Hospital, the Palliative Care Team, Hospice and all the Nurses and Doctors that touched his life with warmth and respect. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now