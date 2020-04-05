|
ODESSA - David Wesley Ellison, age 94, of Odessa, TX, was reunited, in Heaven, with his wife of 65 years on April 1, 2020. David was born on May 19, 1925 to David Horace Ellison and Crinnie Ellison in Hawkins, Texas. He married Audrey Lee Graham on December 22, 1946 in Gladewater, TX. He earned an associate degree from Odessa College. David was employed by Texas Electric Service Company as a Dispatcher, Senior Systems Operator and a Supervisor. David was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. He was awarded a Purple Heart. His personal characteristics that were admired the most were honesty, integrity, determination and high morals. He attended Cornerstone Worship Center until his and his wife's health began to fail. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. David is preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey; his parents, David Horace and Crinnie Ellison; three sisters, Doris Earhart, Maudine Herron, Marcille Kirkpatrick and their husbands; brother, Billy Gene Ellison and five other siblings whose angels whisked them away to heaven shortly after birth. He is survived by his son, David L. Ellison and his wife Jean; daughter, Pamela S. Martin and her husband, Randy; nine grandchildren, twenty- three great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. A private family burial is scheduled for April 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Paul Thompson of Cornerstone Worship Center Assembly of God Church officiating. A Memorial Service is pending. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Parks Senior Living, Medical Center Hospital, the Palliative Care Team, Hospice and all the Nurses and Doctors that touched his life with warmth and respect. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 5, 2020