1/1
Dawn Nell (Crowder) Tellez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Dawn Nell Tellez of Sweetwater departed us on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21 at the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dawn was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Artis and Wanda Crowder. She went to Permian High School and graduated in 1981. Dawn was born in Sweetwater, but lived most of her life in Odessa, Texas with her loving family. Dawn is preceded in death by her father, Artis Crowder and parents Donald and Wanda Ottinger. Dawn is survived by her dedicated husband, Anthony Tellez and caring children; Donald Atkins, Joshua Tellez, Monica Simon and her husband Joey; sister in-law, Christina Tellez Almaguer and son, Christopher. She is also survived by grandchildren, Seth and Kylie Simon. For the service, Pall Bearers will be Donald Atkins, Jeremy Boley, Joey Simon, Allen Tellez, Christopher Tellez, and Joshua Tellez. She was the "rock" of her family and was an avid reader, who left behind many friends and people who will severely miss her. She enjoyed spending time with her closest family and "fur baby" members of that family too. Every conversation was about what "the cats did today" and was always a joy to hear. She never hesitated to help someone out by putting a roof over their head or food in their belly and was always available to give words of wisdom. She cared deeply about her children and spent a good amount of time involving herself with her grandchildren's lives, which all will cherish every memory. Memorials may be sent to Sunset Memorial services in Odessa, Texas with sincerest thanks and appreciation. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved