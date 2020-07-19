ODESSA - Dawn Nell Tellez of Sweetwater departed us on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21 at the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dawn was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Artis and Wanda Crowder. She went to Permian High School and graduated in 1981. Dawn was born in Sweetwater, but lived most of her life in Odessa, Texas with her loving family. Dawn is preceded in death by her father, Artis Crowder and parents Donald and Wanda Ottinger. Dawn is survived by her dedicated husband, Anthony Tellez and caring children; Donald Atkins, Joshua Tellez, Monica Simon and her husband Joey; sister in-law, Christina Tellez Almaguer and son, Christopher. She is also survived by grandchildren, Seth and Kylie Simon. For the service, Pall Bearers will be Donald Atkins, Jeremy Boley, Joey Simon, Allen Tellez, Christopher Tellez, and Joshua Tellez. She was the "rock" of her family and was an avid reader, who left behind many friends and people who will severely miss her. She enjoyed spending time with her closest family and "fur baby" members of that family too. Every conversation was about what "the cats did today" and was always a joy to hear. She never hesitated to help someone out by putting a roof over their head or food in their belly and was always available to give words of wisdom. She cared deeply about her children and spent a good amount of time involving herself with her grandchildren's lives, which all will cherish every memory. Memorials may be sent to Sunset Memorial services in Odessa, Texas with sincerest thanks and appreciation. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
