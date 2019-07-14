Home

Debbie Pruitt


1953 - 2019
Debbie Pruitt Obituary
TYLER - Deborah Joyce Pruitt, age 65, of Tyler, TX passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas, surrounded by her family and friends.

Debbie was born in Odessa, TX to Wayne Brinlee and the late Mary Wise Brinlee on December 19, 1953. She attended Permian High School and later married Larry Pruitt on July 31, 1971. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most of all, enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up. She had a heart for others and a smile that was contagious. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 48 years, Larry Pruitt; daughter, Amy Daniels and husband Mason; son, Jeremy Pruitt and wife Susan; son, Jerrod Pruitt and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Chase, Haley, Clayton, Addie, Mason and Toby; great-grandchildren, Addi, Reed and Bristle; father, Wayne Brinlee and wife Angela; brother, Nick Brinlee and wife Denise; brother, Joe Brinlee and wife Tanya; sister, Shannon Bishop and husband Jerry and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held for Debbie Pruitt on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center in the "Rose Room" from 6-8pm with Pastor Rusty Frasier officiating. The Rose Garden is located at 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler, TX.
Published in Odessa American on July 14, 2019
