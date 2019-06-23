ODESSA, TX - Debbie Cunningham, age 56, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her best friends and her babies by her side, her two dachshund: Haufin and Dregan. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on April 1, 1963.



Debbie loved her dogs. She enjoyed going to the lake and riding jet skis, fishing, and would enjoy windsurfing. Deborah was a 1981 graduate of Permian High School. She retired from the U.S. Post Office after 13 years. She took a culinary class at Odessa College and loved grilling and cooking out. Debbie was a big OU fan and loved watching sports. She always dreamed of going to a Texas vs OU game.



She is survived by her mother: Betty Mitschke and fiance Benny Masters; brother: Ross Cunningham and wife Lisa; nephews: Hunter and Parker Cunningham; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Please send donations in honor of Debbie to the ASPCA. Published in Odessa American on June 23, 2019