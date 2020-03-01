|
BELLEVUE, NE - A retired Air Force Veteran and Texas Christian University graduate Deborah "Debee" Brostek, 47, passed February 5th, 2020. Debee was born on August 19th in 1972. She started her work life as a World Herald newspaper delivery girl in Bellevue, Nebraska. In high school Debee played in the Bellevue East High School Marching Band, was in Air Force Junior ROTC, and ran the 2-mile race for the track team. After graduating from high school, she attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. She was also a member of the ROTC program at TCU. Upon graduation Debee joined the Air Force and traveled extensively, including to serve her nation in Qatar. She spent the past few years living in Bellevue, Nebraska, working at Offutt Air Force Base. In her spare time Debee was a TCU football superfan.
Debee is survived by her brother Tony Brostek-Van Manen (Kelvin Brostek-Van Manen), sister Sherry L. Brostek, father Gerald "Jerry" L. Brostek and her miniature schnauzer Ozzy.
Debee will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Park alongside her mother, in Big Spring, Texas.
Please donate to The Scleroderma Foundation in lieu of flowers. For questions you can email [email protected]
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 1, 2020