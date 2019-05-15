SONORA - Sonora-



Deborah Hardgrave Collins



10/17/50-05/12/2019



Deb, as known by family and friend, passed from this world May 12, 2019, on Mother's Day. Deb was born into this life on October 17, 1950 to parents John and Billie Hardgrave. Deb fought a lengthy battle with cancer, however, never wavered in her belief in God and her continuous giving nature to both family and friends. Deb was preceded in death by parents John and Billie Hardgrave and sister Charlene Negley. She is survived by a loving family, husband Bart Collins of Sonora, Texas, brother Marc Hardgrave and wife Debbie of Knott, Texas, son Randall Adamson and wife Felicia of Conroe, Texas, son Toby and Anita Guy of San Angelo, Texas, son Darin Guy of Midland, Texas, and daughter Michael Jean and Chris Maturin of Crane, Texas. She is also survived by niece Elise Taunton of Midland, Texas, nephew Luke Hardgrave of Knott, Texas and neice Jordana Hurt of Georgetown, Texas, and many more extended neices, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and yes, great grandchildren.Deb enjoyed life and dedicated herself to helping others. She absolutely loved her animals- horses, goats, and of course the pack of dogs, Boo, Lizzy, Sister, Bebe, Daisy, Roxie, and special therapy dog Mercy! She spent most of her social media time communicating with friends and family, and every once in a while post a picture or two on Facebook. Through Deb's battle with cancer, she always demonstrated a positive attitude and continued to work up to her passing. Even through the physical toll of cancer treatment, she remained strong especially in her beliefs and dedication to church and family. This is not the end of Deb's life journey, but the beginning of her life with her savior. Even in this journey, she will continue yo impact all of us in her memory, remembrance of her caring ways, her dedication to family and friends, and that undying smile.The family is very appreciative of the outpouring and continuous support from all during Deb's recent battle. Memorial services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., May 17, 2019 at the Lighthouse Church in Sonora, Texas. The Lighthouse church is located across from the rodeo and convention center in Sonora. Following the service, Deb will travel to Sheffield and join those that will accompany her in her new journey. In lieu of flowers, Deb would want all to consider donations to Cassie's Place animal rescue in San Angelo, Texas. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net. Published in Odessa American on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary