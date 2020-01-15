|
ODESSA - Deborah Lee Snyder Mossbarger was born March 29, 1963 in Marysville, California to Albert L. Snyder and Emily A. Snyder. Upon the death of her mother, at a young age, she was adopted by Karen Efnor when she married Debbie's father. Debbie passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in her home in Odessa, Texas.
Debbie was a dedicated Registered Nurse with a career that spanned more than 34 years. She graduated from Baptist Health System School for Health Profession, a diploma nursing school. She practiced in a variety of settings, including the operating room at Dallas Children's, Hill Country Memorial, and Odessa Regional Medical Center. She also was a nurse educator in an LVN program at Schreiner University. Debbie's most recent experience was a research coordinator at Texas Tech University Medical School in Odessa, and an orthopedic surgical specialist with Basin Orthopedics.
She was a devoted youth leader in her church and active in the community in Family Promise and the Food Pantry.
Debbie was married to the Reverend David J. Mossbarger; they had just celebrated 33 years of marriage. They had three children, Emily, Alice, and Aiden. She was a source of light to her family, students, patients, youth group and friends, all of whom she loved with her whole heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul, and nephew Joseph Snyder. She is survived by her husband, children and son-in-law, Chase Frost, her brother, Philip Snyder, his wife Beverly, their daughter Elizabeth along with her sister and her family. She will also be greatly missed by her church family at St. Barnabas and St. John's Episcopal Church, where she had been a member for 17 years.
The Memorial Service for Debbie will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The Right Reverend J. Scott Mayer, Bishop of the Diocese Northwest Texas will be the celebrant and preacher.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 15, 2020