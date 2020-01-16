|
|
ODESSA - Debra (Deby) Gayle Dupuy Rinker, age 66, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Karin Carlson officiating.
She was born December 19, 1953 in Odessa, TX to Otto "Chick" Dupuy and Ann Marie Dupuy. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1973 and enlisted into the Army in 1974, making her a Vietnam Era Veteran. Deby met her husband of almost 40 years, Richard (Rick) K. Rinker while stationed in Darmstadt Germany. She left the Army with an Honorable Discharge in 1980.
She passed away at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX after a short illness. She will be remembered as a great religious woman, loving wife, caring mother and "Ninny". She served her Lord in congregations in Seminole and Odessa, TX. While she has gone home to be with her Lord, Mother and Father, she left us too early.
Deby is survived by her beloved husband and friend, Rick Rinker; her son, Nicholas Rinker and his wife Suzanne of Phoenix, AZ; her daughter Katie Ann Rinker of Odessa , TX and her fiance Jake Boren of Andrews, TX; her grandchildren Caroline Cox and Ty Rinker; her sister Mary Lee Hughes of Quincy, IN; her Brother in Law Richard (Dick) Allison and Nephew Wade Allison of Odessa, TX; as well as host of extended family and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chick and Ann Dupuy and her sister Mary K. Allison and nephew Richard (Todd) Allison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 16, 2020