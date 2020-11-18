MCCAMEY - Debra (Debbie) Kay Lamer Mercer passed November 9, 2020 to join her son, Cody Wayne Mercer, in Heaven. She was born February 9, 1957 to Mary Elizabeth Kennedy and James Kenneth Lamer. They joined the Tinney household and had a special place in her heart for her Daddy, Bob Tinney.



Debbie worked as a registered respiratory therapist, a registered nurse, held a BSN, an Adult Acute Nurse Practitioner and had just received her certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner, after three long years of study and hard work. Debbie never met a degree she could not conquer. At the time of her passing, she was serving the Upton County community at the McCamey Rural Health Clinic.



She was a Navy wife for many years and lived in numerous places, always bringing her love and special medical skills with her and to the people she served. She loved being around family and friends and traveling. She had a special fondness for animals, especially her dogs. She and her companion, Bob Martin, became fixtures in the McCamey community. They enjoyed all that small-town life had to offer.



Debbie was preceded in death by son, Cody Mercer, and her parents. She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Mercer'Saurer and husband Chad, three grandsons, Gavyn, Peyton and Conliyn, who were the loves of her life. She is also survived by brothers, Kevin Tinney and Stanley Tinney; sisters Kathy Zeolla, Lori Dunn and Rhonda Tinney. Sherry Holbert was her sister for all practical purposes. Debbie is also survived by her former husband of 35 years, Danny Mercer.



Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Debbie will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and patients.



