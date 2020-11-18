1/1
Debra Kay Mercer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCAMEY - Debra (Debbie) Kay Lamer Mercer passed November 9, 2020 to join her son, Cody Wayne Mercer, in Heaven. She was born February 9, 1957 to Mary Elizabeth Kennedy and James Kenneth Lamer. They joined the Tinney household and had a special place in her heart for her Daddy, Bob Tinney.

Debbie worked as a registered respiratory therapist, a registered nurse, held a BSN, an Adult Acute Nurse Practitioner and had just received her certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner, after three long years of study and hard work. Debbie never met a degree she could not conquer. At the time of her passing, she was serving the Upton County community at the McCamey Rural Health Clinic.

She was a Navy wife for many years and lived in numerous places, always bringing her love and special medical skills with her and to the people she served. She loved being around family and friends and traveling. She had a special fondness for animals, especially her dogs. She and her companion, Bob Martin, became fixtures in the McCamey community. They enjoyed all that small-town life had to offer.

Debbie was preceded in death by son, Cody Mercer, and her parents. She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Mercer'Saurer and husband Chad, three grandsons, Gavyn, Peyton and Conliyn, who were the loves of her life. She is also survived by brothers, Kevin Tinney and Stanley Tinney; sisters Kathy Zeolla, Lori Dunn and Rhonda Tinney. Sherry Holbert was her sister for all practical purposes. Debbie is also survived by her former husband of 35 years, Danny Mercer.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Debbie will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and patients.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved