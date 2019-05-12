ODESSA - Deena Norman Story passed away peacefully in her home on May 10, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 54.



Deena is survived by her son, Jeremy Story and his wife Kara, her sister Lezlie Veach and husband Charlie. Her nieces and nephews, Ramsi Kuhlenschmidt and husband Bob, Cody Veach and wife Kaitlyn, and Casey Veach; her great neice and nephews, Sadie, Novie and Barrett; her beloved dogs Lily, Honey, Mocha, Tuffy, Bandi and her cat, Marley.



Deena was born on November 6, 1964 in Odessa, Texas to Larry and Betty Norman. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1983. Deena worked for Medical Center Hospital as a unit clerk. Her last few years of life were spent at home with her pets enjoying life.



Deena was an avid dog lover and often rescued dogs. She was a generous individual who loved her family and friends.



A funeral is scheduled for 2:00 PM on May 14, 2019 at Connection Christian Church of Odessa. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Deena's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Humane Society of Odessa at 7012 W. Mockingbird, Odessa, Texas 79760. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly. Published in Odessa American on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary