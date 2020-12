Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDREWS - Delia Lujan, 79, of Andrews, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Houston . Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM December 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Andrews, TX. . Burial immediately following at Andrews County Cemetery North. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory. of Midland .



