ODESSA - Delma Molinar Marquez, 70, of Odessa, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.



Delma is survived by her husband of 48 years, Fidel Marquez, Jr.; one daughter, Monica (Nikki Barua) Marquez, and two sons, Martin (Natalie Garcia) Marquez and Marcos (Krista Haire) Marquez. She had four grandchildren, Alexia, Damien, Avery and Cameron. She is also survived by 6 sisters and 3 brothers.



Delma was born to the late Antonio Jacques Molinar and Enriquetta Hernandez Molinar in Alpine, TX. The oldest of 10 siblings, Delma tended to all her brothers and sisters, and earned the nickname, La Poyita (mother hen). She followed her passion for empowering children to pursue a career in teaching. She graduated with a Bachelors of Education and earned a Teachers Certification from Sul Ross State University. For 25 years, she gave her all to her students, most notably as a bi-lingual teacher at Lamar Early Education Center within ECISD.



Delma was a force of nature - strong, independent, optimistic and resilient. Her zest for life, her love of entertaining, her obsession with holiday decoration, and her endless creativity taught us all the true art of living. A proud Breast Cancer Survivor, she was a warrior who had the grit and tenacity to fight off menacing illnesses. In 2011, she was diagnosed with yet another grave illness - Systemic Scleroderma - and given a "2-year life expectancy" by doctors. But she was determined to defy the odds. She pursued every treatment option and endured the pain, refusing to give up. Her courage and resilience resulted in 8 beautiful years beyond expectations. Nothing could get in the way of her love of celebration, bright colors and belly laughs! As we grieve her loss, we take solace in her greatest lesson to us - live life like every day is your last.



We will celebrate Delma's life this Saturday, June 1 with a viewing at Frank Wilson Funeral Home in Odessa, TX from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A Rosary prayer in her honor will be given at 7:00pm.



Funeral services will take place in her hometown of Alpine, TX on Monday, June 3 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 10:00am. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with Rosary prayer at 7pm, held at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.



Please join us in celebration of Delma's life of faith, hope and happiness. Wear something bright and come with your favorite memories so that we may share in love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the Scleroderma Foundation in Delma's name. Thank you! Published in Odessa American on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary