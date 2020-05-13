ODESSA, TEXAS - Delmon Dennis Lyons Sr., 84, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Odessa, TX at Medical Center Hospital. Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020, at The Embassy Christian Ministries with Pastor Andrew Penn of Valley View in Abilene, TX, officiating. Burial arrangements are pending.
Delmon D. Lyons was the "baby," of five children, born to Cdell Lyons and Evelyn Newton Lyons, July 6, 1935 in Stone Wall County, Tx. He attended Woodson High School in Abilene and became a football star playing half back and running back for the varsity football team from 7th to 12th grades. He was one of only seven players on the 1959 championship playoff football team. He received a football scholarship to Prairie View A & M, graduating in four years as a Science major. He married his wife of 61 years, James Faye Harris, on August 8, 1958, in Dallas, TX, at his mother-n-law's home. Into this union, four children were born, Annette F. Lyons Ray, Delmon Dennis Lyons II, Angela R. Lyons Powell, and Gregory D. Lyons. He later earned a master's degree at UTPB, plus hours towards a doctorate.
Mr. Lyons served in the United States Army, 1958 to 1961.
As a young father, he worked at a hospital at night and the grocery store during the day. He first became an educator, coach, and bus driver in El Campo, TX and Wharton, TX. In 1965, Ector County ISD hired him at Blackshear High School, then Ector Jr.-Sr. High School, and lastly, Odessa High School before retiring in 1990. In his golden years, he substituted and volunteered at San Jacinto Elementary, in Mrs. Lyons' 4th grade class, and helped coach summer track with Delmon Lyons II's Flying Lyons Track Club.
He served as a deacon and teacher at St. Matthew Baptist Church, partnered with his wife at Life Unlimited Church, working with the children, and attended The Embassy Christian Ministries, Larry and Angela Lyons Powell, pastors.
Preceding Delmon Lyons Sr. in death are his parents, his siblings Cdell Lyons Jr., Eula Peoples, Ezell Lyons, Loise Mason; and granddaughters, Sheena Arnes Ray and Candance Velma Powell.
Leaving to cherish his memory are: His wife, James Faye Lyons, and children, Annette F. Ray (William), Delmon D. Lyons, and Angela R. Powell (Larry) of Odessa, Tx, and Gregory D. Lyons (Robin) of The Colony, Tx.
His grandchildren, Crystal Lyons-Graham (Josh), Jeffery L. Waugh "J.W.", Bronzay DeShaun Rivera, Shimene A. Willard (Geremy), Shakeyah Powell, Shaborah S. Johnson (John), Shamonica M. Lyons, Sherard A. J. Ray, Mercadise N. Lyons, Shayna J. Ray, Nathaniel C. Lyons and a multitude of great grandchildren and great, great, grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Jeff Waugh, Geremy Willard, John Johnson, Bronza Rivera, Bobby Marshal, and Sherard A. J. Ray.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Ellison, Ronnie Butler, Bo Gamble, Trent Gamble, Larry Powell, Coby Lyons, Nathaniel Lyons.
The family of Delmon Dennis Lyons Sr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the VA doctors and staff, Dr. Scotty Ortega, and P. A., Belinda and Suzette with Comfort Keepers, Express Nursing, Madison Medical Resort nurses, aids, and therapists; the doctors and nurses at Medical Center Hospital critical care and 4th floor, Michelle of Hospice and staff, the paramedics, The Beakley Law Firm, and neighbors who assisted the family caring for him.
The family thanks everyone for their heartfelt, encouraging, and kind cards, calls, texts, visits, Facebook posts and likes, food, and gifts. Your sincere expressions affirm Daddy and Granddaddy at his best.
Memorials may be given to Mrs. Faye Lyons, The Embassy Christian Ministries, and/or Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Lunch will be served at The Embassy Christian Ministries after the service.
Please adhere to the social distancing guidelines as directed by Governor Greg Abbot. Thank you.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 13, 2020.