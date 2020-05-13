Sad to hear of Mr Lyons passing. I took Black History under him at Blackshearwhen I was in junior high in Odessa.. He helped me to improve my ability to draw and paint since he was an excellent artist and drew portraits and shared them with me daily. He was a great inspiration to us all. He always taught about the importanceof education. I sat next to Frank Willard in Mr Lyons class. Frank was also an artist. He had moved to Odessa from Littlefield, Texas. ..We had a great experience in Mr Lyons class. He also had a son that he was so proud of that could run real fast , Delmon. The 400 meters.. May he rest in peace.

lester williams

Friend