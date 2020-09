MIDLAND, TEXAS - Delores Garza Martinez, 78, of Midland, Texas, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Midalnd, texas. Memorial service will be held at 10am Tuesday September 22, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Burial of Delores Garza Martinez Cremains will be held at 9am Wednesday 9/23/2020 at Ector County Cemetery The Rosehill Section Pastor: Gabriel Chavez is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa,Texas.



