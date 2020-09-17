MIDLAND - Delories Irene Watkins (Dee), 86, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Midland, TX. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX. Reverend James McCrary of First Baptist Church of Odessa, TX will be officiating. Delories (Dee) was born in Shallowater, TX, to O.V. and Flora Alexander on March 11, 1934. Delories graduated from Odessa High School in 1951. She married Johnnie Collin Watkins on June 30, 1951 in Odessa, TX. They were married for 67 years before Johnnie's death in 2018. She loved being a mother and a homemaker. Delories was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, parents and extended family throughout her life. There are so many wonderful memories of baseball games, camping trips, scouting activities, football games, fishing, boating, team roping events, and swimming parties that will always be treasured. Delories is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie; her parents, O.V. and Flora (Toda) Alexander; and twin grandsons, Jordan Aaron and Jarrod Ethan Watkins. Delories is survived by her sons, Jim and wife Alice of Odessa, and David and wife Cheryl of Midland; grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Seybert of Midland, Jacob Watkins and wife Kimberly of Odessa, Justin Watkins and wife Becky of Greenwood; and great-grandchildren: Garrett, Jace, Faith, Alli, Gator, Davis, and Griffin. Delories is also survived by many extended family members and good friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Village at Manor Park, Midland, TX. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff of the Helen Greathouse Center at Manor Park for their loving care and compassion during Delories' time with them. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign the guest book at www.sunsetodessa.com
.