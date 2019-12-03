Odessa American Obituaries
|
Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Stonegate Fellowship
Odessa, TX
Denise Diane "Dede" O'Daniel


1962 - 2019
Denise Diane "Dede" O'Daniel Obituary
ODESSA - Denise Diane "Dede" O'Daniel of Odessa passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 57. She was preceded in death by her parents J.B. & Jinx Davenport and 2 brothers, Bo & Bob Davenport. She is survived by her son, Liam and husband Rob of Odessa. Dede was born in Odessa in 1962. She graduated from Permian High School in 1980 and had worked for Best Cleaners during high school. She graduated from U.T.P.B. with a BS of Computer Science then taught computer skills at American Commercial College for more than 10 years. She worked at Medical Center Hospital for 14 years, then at ECISD for 4 years, Odessa College for 3 years, and finally returned to ECISD for another 2 years.

Dede is remembered for her incredible love for others, her vibrant and joyous spirit, and her wacky wit. She loved rock & roll music and having large gatherings of friends. She loved gadgets, photography, and all things Apple. But most of all, she found her deepest purpose and joy in being a mother and was endlessly proud of her special little boy who was so rapidly becoming a such an incredible young man. A memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at Stonegate Fellowship in Odessa with Luke McNeely officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 3, 2019
