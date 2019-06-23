Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Walker Dudley Jr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Walker Dudley Jr. Obituary
ODESSA - Dennis Walker Dudley, Jr., age 62, of Odessa, TX. Dennis passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Odessa, TX on Saturday, June 8, 1957 to Dennis Walker and Phyllis Schweighardt Dudley.

In 1980 Dennis W Dudley Jr. was a beloved employee of American Airlines where he started in Midland/Odessa for 5 years before moving to Atlanta, Georgia for 17 years. He was well known for his excellent customer service and clever one liners that could put a smile on anyone's face. He was recognized for his professionalism by the F.A.A. and O.S.H.A. and was cleared by the F.B.I to coordinate with all the departments and always met his professional expectations. In 2007 he decided to move to New Mexico, where he worked at a hotel while enjoying his stay in scenic Ruidoso. He enjoyed international travels, and was always joyful and a pleasure to be around wherever he went. He later retired in Odessa, TX where he kept his mother and sister company for the rest of his days.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his mother: Phyllis Joan Dudley; sister: Deborah Ann Dudley of Odessa, TX; niece: Beverley "Lanell" Simmons of Las Cruces, NM; great niece: Erica Ann Simmons and Fred Levario and their children: Ethan and Sadie Levario of Odessa, TX and Kristin Joan Simmons and Archie Chavarria and their son: Jackson Walker Chavarria of Houston, TX and finally his beloved dog, Nikki.

He is preceded in death by his father: Dennis Walker Dudley; sister: Beverley Joan Simmons; and grandparents: Ann Lofton, and Bernice and Tom Richardson.

Memorial services will be privately held. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now