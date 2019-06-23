ODESSA - Dennis Walker Dudley, Jr., age 62, of Odessa, TX. Dennis passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Odessa, TX on Saturday, June 8, 1957 to Dennis Walker and Phyllis Schweighardt Dudley.



In 1980 Dennis W Dudley Jr. was a beloved employee of American Airlines where he started in Midland/Odessa for 5 years before moving to Atlanta, Georgia for 17 years. He was well known for his excellent customer service and clever one liners that could put a smile on anyone's face. He was recognized for his professionalism by the F.A.A. and O.S.H.A. and was cleared by the F.B.I to coordinate with all the departments and always met his professional expectations. In 2007 he decided to move to New Mexico, where he worked at a hotel while enjoying his stay in scenic Ruidoso. He enjoyed international travels, and was always joyful and a pleasure to be around wherever he went. He later retired in Odessa, TX where he kept his mother and sister company for the rest of his days.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his mother: Phyllis Joan Dudley; sister: Deborah Ann Dudley of Odessa, TX; niece: Beverley "Lanell" Simmons of Las Cruces, NM; great niece: Erica Ann Simmons and Fred Levario and their children: Ethan and Sadie Levario of Odessa, TX and Kristin Joan Simmons and Archie Chavarria and their son: Jackson Walker Chavarria of Houston, TX and finally his beloved dog, Nikki.



He is preceded in death by his father: Dennis Walker Dudley; sister: Beverley Joan Simmons; and grandparents: Ann Lofton, and Bernice and Tom Richardson.



Memorial services will be privately held.