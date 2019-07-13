ODESSA - Dennis Wright Parks, 71, of Odessa TX, passed away on July 9 ,2019 in Odessa.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Dennis was born in Stanton, TX, to Victor and Oma Parks on March 19, 1948. He attended school at Big Spring High School. He married Ethel (JET) McCoy on January 9, 1981 in Odessa TX. He worked in the oilfield as a crane operator and truck driver moving drilling rigs for many years for Marks Crane, Caprock Trucking, FWA Drilling, Dale Meyer Trucking to name a few. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the USMC and was awarded 2 purple hearts. 1st battalion 9th Marines. He was a lifetime member of the VFW POST #4372.



Dennis is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and 2 brothers, Tommy Parks of San Angelo, TX and Joe Snyder of Andrews, TX.



Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Ethel (JET) Parks of Odessa; sons, Robbie Parks and his wife, Taunia of Youngsville, LA, Carl Engel and his wife, Kelly of Odessa TX; daughter, Dana Garcia and her husband, Danny Garcia of San Antonio, TX; 8 grandkids and several great grandkids; his brother, Russel Parks of Big Spring, TX.



Those who wish to donate may do so to the .



The Parks family wish to extend our sincere thanks to ORMC Nurses and Doctors, the 5th floor Nurses, along with Hospice at MCH. Thank you for taking such good care of Dennis and his family in our last hours of need. God Bless you all.



