KERMIT -
Derrick Dewayne "D.D." Egger, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Kermit, TX. He was born August 12, 1984 to Monty Zane Egger and April Day McCombs.
D.D. loved to make others laugh and was known as a jokester. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dogs and his friends. D.D. was a big fan of Texas Tech, the Houston Astros, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was devoted to his family, especially his niece and nephew. He will be dearly missed.
D.D. is survived by his father: Monty Egger and wife Debby of Kermit, TX; mother: April McCombs and husband Denny of Kermit, TX; grandparents: Bobby and Corene Egger of Kermit, TX and Dorothy Webb of Midland, TX; brothers: Garrett Egger and wife Yari and Michael Mason and wife Morgan, all of Andrews, TX; sister: Cyndy Kidd and husband Brenton of Midland, TX; nieces: Caaly Egger and Kynnedy Kidd; nephews: Ayden Egger, Kycen Adams, and Kelson Kidd; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
D.D. was preceded in death by his grandparents: Peggy and Kenneth Day; and great-grandparents: Arle and O.D. Egger.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 8 am - 8 pm and Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1 pm - 8 pm at Family Services Funeral Chapel in Kermit, TX. Services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Family Services Funeral Chapel at 10:00 am with Gary Day officiating. Interment will follow at Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will include: Hunter Hardaway, Justin Wright, Ayden Egger, Ricky Kirby, Jay Bennett, Richard Melendez, and Randy Butterfield. Honorary Pallbearers are: Gary Pilkington, Caaly Egger, Johnny MacOwen, Terry Jarrett, Tanner Gill, Arron Hardaway, Steve Gordon, and Emmitt Bale.
Memorials can be made in his honor to the local AA Chapter and the Humane Society.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 20, 2020