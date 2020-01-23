|
ODESSA - Diamantina "Tina" Sosa, age 89, of Odessa, TX passed away January 19, 2020.Tina was born November 29, 1930 to Enrique Sanchez Sr. and Antonia Sanchez in Big Spring, TX. She attended public schools in Big Spring and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1948. After high school graduation, Tina attended training classes for nursing assistant. Tina married Tomas C. Sosa at St. Thomas/Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Big Spring, Texas and together they began their journey of raising a family of eight children. Tina is survived by her sons and daughters; Cynthia Vasquez, Thomas Coleman Jr., Norma, Mary Katherine, and Olivia Carolyn, and Alex. Also, by her immediate family; Enrique Sanchez, Jr., and Humberto (Robert) Sanchez; and sisters, Elida, Olivia and Edelmira. Tina is preceded in death by her brother, Reynaldo Sanchez, a Vietnam Army Veteran in 1968. Tina is also preceded in death by her father, Enrique in 1986 and her mother, Antonia in 2004. Two children; a son and a daughter, preceded Tina in death, Estanislao in 1972 and Rosemary in 1994. Tina supported the family through the restaurant industry, working at Ben's Little Mexico & El Meson Restaurant in Odessa with owners Ben Mancha and Ernest Martinez for over 20 years. Closer to her retirement years, Tina returned to college and gained her real estate license. She was a real estate leasing and sales agent for many years in Odessa and was associated with Shoemaker Real Estate and owner, Louise D. Shoemaker. After her real estate career, Tina began studies for her certificate of nursing assistant. Then she began a career with Home & Community Services/ Social Services. In her retirement years, Tina was also employed with D & S Community Service, a provider of Home-Community based social services in Odessa, Texas. Tina gave many years of service to St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Anthony Catholic Church as a religious education teacher in the 1980's and 90's. Tina was called by God and left this world peacefully and gracefully, surrounded by family. She left a legacy of service to family, community and church. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made in memory of Tina to St. Joseph's Catholic Church building or maintenance fund at 907 S. Dixie Blvd., Odessa, TX or to Mariah Flats Group Home/ D&S Community Social Services at 10036 W. Westland Dr., Odessa, TX 79764. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 23, 2020