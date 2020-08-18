ODESSA - In life there's one thing that is for certain and that is death. Death can come announced or sneak up on you, however, death does not hold a sting like it once did. For we know that death is really just the beginning. Death is the beginning of a new life, a new creation, a new journey with the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, the Alpha and the Omega, the one who is and always shall be.



Today we honor this new beginning of life; the life of Dickie Lee Mitcham. Dickie was born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 17th 1949, to Charlie Lee Mitcham and Dorothy Ince Mitcham. Dickie grew up in Brock, Texas later moved to Kermit, Texas and eventually made his way to Odessa, Texas in 1964, where he graduate from Permian High School and attended Odessa College where he met the love of his life, Eleanor. They were married on July 27th 1968 in Odessa, Texas. They celebrated 52 years of love, happiness, and growth with the Lord together.



Dickie was a hard-working mam he worked for Gulf Oil, S&H Green Stamps, KOSA TV, H&H Electric Contractors, Tessco which would eventually become Oncor Electric. He worked for Oncor for 42 years as a first class lineman and trouble shooter. He was one of the first people to volunteer to help in Lufkin when the Hurricane Rita hit. He traveled with Oncor to help people all across Texas when natural disasters hit. He retired after 42 years, however retirement did not stick well. He went to work with Willbroughs and then worked for the city of Odessa Planning office, where he officially retired.



Dickie had a passion for traveling, camping, hunting, cars, and music but his strongest passion was in serving the Lord. Dickie was a Parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Odessa, Texas. He was a communion distributor, as well as an active member of ACTS and the men's prayer group. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor Mitcham, Daughters Michelle Zugg and Husband James Zugg Jr. of Odessa, Texas, Laura Hunt and Husband Michael Hunt of Odessa, Texas, Sons Adryan Mitcham and wife Kim Mitcham of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Marcus Mitcham of Odessa, Texas. Grandchildren, James Zugg III, of Lubbock, Texas, Nigel Mitcham, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Corey Hunt of Odessa, Texas, Gideon Mitcham of Edmond, Oklahoma, Casey Hunt of Odessa, Texas, Linus Mitcham of Odessa, Texas and Jillian Mitcham of Odessa, Texas.



He was a greeted at the gates of heaven by his parents Charlie Lee Mitcham and Dorothy Mitcham and brother, Danny Paul on August 13th 2020.



Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6-8 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth. A private inurnment will be held by the family.



