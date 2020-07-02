ODESSA - Dixie Ann Trout Stallings, 72, of Odessa, went to her home in heaven on June 29, 2020.Dixie was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 4, 1947 to Elizabeth Miller and Redemis Reed.In the 1960's, she followed her then husband, Tommy Trout Sr., to the oilfields in Odessa where she stayed.Dixie loved to play bingo and ran the bingo concessions at several bingo parlors. But, most of all, she loved being a stay-at-home mom. She was a loving mother, grandma, sister and aunt.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen Stallings; her sisters: Elizabeth (Ellie) Rautio and Pearl Basbelle; her brothers: Redemis (Mickey) Reed and Clark Reed Sr.She is survived by her sons: Tommy Trout, Jr., Lonnie Trout, Michael Trout and Jody Trout, all of Odessa; granddaughters: Tyffani McQuitty and husband David of Odessa, Ashley Coleman and husband Brian of Pampa; great grandchildren: Tommy Franklin and William Smyers of Odessa, Jayden Atkins of Pampa; sisters: Phyliss Ramirez (Rudy) of Odessa, Darla Brock (Mike) of Odessa, and Lana Lynchard of Breckenridge, Texas; brothers: Kerry Reed (Candy) of Odessa and Tracy Reed (Dottie) and brother-in law Robert Rautio of Odessa; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Odessa Funeral home. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Odessa Funeral Home with Clark Racca officiating. Due to the COVID 19 masks are required to attend visitation and services.