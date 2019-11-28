|
ODESSA, TEXAS - To know her is to love her.
Dixie Jean (Martin) Payne went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 23, 2019.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM
at Sunset Memorial.
Celebration of Life will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Doug Herget, of Odessa Tabernacle Church officiating.
Dixie was born in Kermit, Texas on August 6,1945 to Ted and Eleanor Dixie Martin. She attended school in Kermit where she met and married the love of her life, George "Joe" Payne on January 2,1963. They moved to Odessa in 1966 and raised their 3 amazing children Ronda, Karen & Joe. Dixie was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed decorating her home and making it a beautiful place for their family to gather. She was a loving Meme to her 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Meme always knew the perfect bible verse to share with them when needed & her door was always open to those she loved. Dixie was a Prayer Warrior who prayed fiercely over her family. Her faith in Christ is her greatest legacy.
Dixie loved with her whole heart and made each member of her family feel as if her love was just for them. Her love was that special!! She had a gift of joy and laughter that was contagious, and her family will miss her beautiful light, her warm hugs and her unconditional love. We will forever remember her this way; full of grace, strength, wisdom and beauty.
Dixie is preceded in death by her father Ted Martin, her sweet sister Alma Joene "Joey" Shockey and her precious grandson Cory Ray Green.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, George "Joe" Payne of Winters, Texas. Her daughter Ronda & husband Emilio "Coach"Gonzales of Highland Village, Texas. Her daughter Karen Green of Odessa, Texas. Her son Joe Payne of Winters, Texas. Her mom, Eleanor Dixie Smith of Ballinger, Texas. Her brothers, David Martin & his partner Brock Geeslin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Larry Martin & wife Roxie, Mark Martin & wife Becky, Doug Martin & wife Gloria all of Ballinger, Texas. Pallbearers will be Austin Gonzales, Caleb Payne, Josh Payne, Andrew Payne, Brian Payne and Michael Manley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 28, 2019