ODESSA, TX - Dolores Marie Martin, 86, of Odessa, Texas, passed away June18, 2020 in Odessa.
Memorial Services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Reverends Aubrey Jones and Jeff Cleere officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery in Carlsbad with Reverends Aubrey Jones and Jeff Cleere officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa, and Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad.
Dolores was born in Cleveland, Oklahoma to Ellis and Gladys (Powers) Garrison on August 8, 1933. She started her schooling there until her family moved to Eunice, New Mexico where she attended school through her Junior year. She then moved to Denver City, Texas where she graduated in 1951.
Dolores married James (Jim) M. Martin on November 26, 1952 in Eunice, New Mexico. They started their lives together in Hobbs, New Mexico where she worked with a local CPA. They moved to Roswell, New Mexico in 1962 where she worked at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center as a switchboard Operator until she moved to Medical Transcription. In 1966 they moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico where she spent the majority of her life. She continued her career in Medical Transcription for the next 45 years at Carlsbad Memorial Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Carlsbad Regional Hospital with a brief stint as a Legal Secretary for 5 years. She was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Carlsbad where she was a member of M.A.G.I.C. (Most Active Group in Church). She was also a member of the Red Hatter's Club in both Carlsbad and Odessa.
After the death of her husband, Jim of 49 years in 2002, Dolores moved to Hobbs, New Mexico to live with her older sister briefly before moving to Odessa, Texas to live with her youngest daughter Shelley and her husband, David in 2007. In Odessa, she was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church where she was active in Book Club, the Ladies Ministries, as well as gathering preliminary information for the History Room. She also taught the Ladies Sunday School Class, served on the Church Anniversary Committee, participated in Trunk-N-Treat, and Vacation Bible School.
Her favorite moments were spent with her family, whom she loved dearly. She also sincerely loved her church and church family. Her favorite pastimes were reading, working crossword puzzles, and playing a variety of card, dice, and board games.
Dolores is preceded in death by her father, Ellis Garrison; mother, Gladys (Powers) Garrison; her sisters, Dorothy Langley and Doris Foster; her brother, Dewey Garrison; as well as her husband, James Martin.
Dolores is survived by Janis Jordan and husband, Louis of San Antonio, Texas; Cliff Martin and wife, Brenda of Odessa, Texas; and Shelley Byerly and husband, David of Odessa, Texas. She has 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Manny) Cueto, James (Ashley) Jordan, Dustin Byerly, and Oryan (Steven) Womack, and 9 great grandchildren.
Dolores made many lifelong friends in Carlsbad and in Odessa and will be missed by all.
The family of Dolores Martin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her sweet church family at Chapel Hill Baptist Church as well as Madison Medical Resort, Home Hospice and the many physicians who treated her over the years.
Rest in Peace Mom. WE LOVE YOU MOST!!!
Memorials may be directed to charity of choice.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 21, 2020.