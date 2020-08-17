1/1
Dolores Olivia Gurule
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Dolores Olivia Gurule, 80 years of age, left us to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 2020.

Dolores was born in Velarde, New Mexico on November 14, 1939. On September 1, 1958 she married the love of her life, Lou Gurule, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Fe, NM. They moved to Odessa, TX in 1965. Dolores dedicated her life to building a loving home for her husband, children and grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by husband, Lou Gurule, her mother Flora Maes and brother, Ray Martinez.

She is survived by siblings, Gilbert Maes and Margarita Samuel; her loving children, two daughters and two sons, Renee Barrientes and husband David of Dripping Springs, TX, Tina Commander and husband Joe of Ruidoso, NM, Michael Gurule and wife Allison of Odessa, TX and Paul Gurule and wife Tracy of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Ware and husband Jake, Christopher Barrientes, Olivia Hoggatt and fiancee Josh Tucker, Jakob Gurule and Lily Vanderburg, Lilly Gurule; great grandchild, Marshall Ware.

Rosary will be held on August 18th 2020, 7:30pm at American Heritage Funeral Home. Mass will be August 19th, 2020 10:00 am held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved