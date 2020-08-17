ODESSA - Dolores Olivia Gurule, 80 years of age, left us to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 2020.Dolores was born in Velarde, New Mexico on November 14, 1939. On September 1, 1958 she married the love of her life, Lou Gurule, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Fe, NM. They moved to Odessa, TX in 1965. Dolores dedicated her life to building a loving home for her husband, children and grandchildren.She is proceeded in death by husband, Lou Gurule, her mother Flora Maes and brother, Ray Martinez.She is survived by siblings, Gilbert Maes and Margarita Samuel; her loving children, two daughters and two sons, Renee Barrientes and husband David of Dripping Springs, TX, Tina Commander and husband Joe of Ruidoso, NM, Michael Gurule and wife Allison of Odessa, TX and Paul Gurule and wife Tracy of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Ware and husband Jake, Christopher Barrientes, Olivia Hoggatt and fiancee Josh Tucker, Jakob Gurule and Lily Vanderburg, Lilly Gurule; great grandchild, Marshall Ware.Rosary will be held on August 18th 2020, 7:30pm at American Heritage Funeral Home. Mass will be August 19th, 2020 10:00 am held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.