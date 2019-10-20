|
|
ODESSA - Don Joel Taylor, Sr., age 87, of Odessa, TX passed away on October 16, 2019 in Odessa.
Don was born September 10, 1932 to Joseph and Ruth Taylor in Wright City, TX. He attended school in Levelland, TXC and graduated from Levelland High School. In 1951 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and fought in the Korean War from May 1951 to April 1954. He married Viola Anna Blatt on December 8, 1961 at the Second Baptist Church in Odessa, TX. He was an entrepreneur and business owner for over 35 years in the Petroleum Industry.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Viola Taylor; two sons of Odessa, TX and San Antonio, TX.
As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be sent to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 4141 Tanglewood Lane, Odessa, TX, 79762, The , 811 Central Dr., Odessa, TX, 79761, or The , 4400 N. Big Spring St., St. C32, Midland, TX, 79705.
We are extremely grateful for the excellent care and love Madison Resort gave Don during his stay.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 20, 2019