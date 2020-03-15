|
ODESSA - Donald Royce Eubanks, 80 of Odessa, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family. Donald was born August 3, 1939 in Sugarland, Texas to W.H. and Lucille Eubanks and was raised in Rockdale, Texas. Donald married Sharon Sutherland on April 28, 1961 in Odessa, Texas and resided in Odessa until his passing.
Donald retired from General Tire and Rubber Company in 1981. Donald was self-employed owning a company called Goofy Roofers and also owner of E&M Motor Company. He loved rebuilding cars and showed them in car shows where he won first place on many occasions. He was also an avid collector of John Deere tractors which he restored and traveled the state of Texas to auctions and trade shows to sell after restoration as well as jeeps.
Donald loved mountain hunting by horseback and backpacking with his mules for several days with his friends. One-time Donald entered a mule in a horse race in Manor, Texas and the mule won first place. Everyone was embarrassed, but he had faith the mule would win. He was right! He also loved fishing in old Mexico with his friends. On these trips, which was two or more trips a year, he would load down his truck with clothing, toys, etc. to give to his guide and any of the families who were in need. He was always helping anyone that needed it. From mowing yards to trimming tree limbs, he was always happy to help. Every morning Donald would go to Pojo's at 6:15am like clockwork for many years to enjoy his coffee with his good friends. Growing up, his entertainment was going hunting with his coon dogs all night long.
Donald also loved going to his lake house in Brownwood, Texas. He loved boating and skiing and took great joy in teaching his grandchildren to ski, slalom, inner tube and wakeboard. Donald taught all of his grandchildren how to ski on the same pair of wooden skis that he taught his daughter to ski on when she was about six years old. Donald would ski, but he did it in style. He loved to wear his wrangler jeans when he would water ski. Donald was very generous to his wife by pulling her out of the water on her skis abruptly because she didn't like to sit in the water for too long. He would also lower her gently in the water when she was finished skiing so she wouldn't get her hair wet, even though she had a shower cap on. Followed by a long fun day on the lake, he loved to go back to the lake house to have a cookout and feed the deer that he trained to eat corn out of his hands. Donald aka "PappyDon or Pap" was very loved by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. and Lucille Eubanks and brothers, Billy and David Eubanks of Rockdale, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, which would have been 59 years of marriage on April 28, 2020. He is also survived by his son, Derrill Eubanks, of Odessa, Texas. Daughter, Dana Eubanks, of Midland, Texas. Grandchildren, Kasey Eubanks Rowe and husband Alan Rowe of Cedar Park, Texas. Karly Eubanks of Austin, Texas. Landan Eubanks Troglin of College Station, Texas. Great grandchildren, Brooke and Aubrey Rowe of Cedar Park, Texas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sue Eubanks, wife of late brother David Eubanks of Rockdale, Texas. His aunt, Babe Earman of Mesquite, Texas. His nephew, Dave and wife Shannon Eubanks and family in Rockdale, Texas. His niece, Myra Nieman and husband Scotty Nieman of Thorndale, Texas as well as many cousins.
The family of Donald Eubanks would like to thank Home Hospice of Odessa, Texas, the nurses and doctors at Odessa Medical Center, and the family physician, Doctor Shelton for their compassion and gentle care provided.
At the request of Donald, he will be laid to rest with his family at Salty Cemetery in Rockdale, Texas. Services will be at a later date.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2020