MIDLAND - Donald Harold Hoggatt, 70, of Odessa, passed away on September 8, 2019 in Midland.
Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vaughny Taylor of Central Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Don was born in Pampa, TX to the late Harold and Jo Hoggatt on October 12, 1948. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1967. Don attended Clarendon Jr. College and West Texas State University. He married Peggy Lynch on August 4, 1973 in Pampa. Don worked at Billy Sims Trailer Town in Odessa as the parts manager for many years. He was also involved in the Permian High School Band Booster Club, serving as booster president for 3 years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, in Odessa, where he served as a deacon.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jo, in-laws L.C. and Letty Lynch, all of his grandparents and infant sister, Mary Jo.
Don is survived by his wife Peggy, son Heath Hoggatt; daughter and son-in-law Stacy and Chad Chism; grandsons, Zane and Blaine Chism, all of Odessa; brother and sister-in-law Danny and JoAnn Hoggatt of Pampa, TX; brothers-in law and wives, Lester and Melba of Pampa, TX, Ron and Glenda Lynch of Amarillo, TX; Uncle Horace Jones of Irving, TX, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Al Knapp, Jimmy Wingrove, Allen Cason, Larry Thornhill, Bobbie Patton and Jerald Greene.
Memorials can be made to Central Baptist Seekers Fund, 1416 N. Texas, Odessa, TX, 79761, The Gideons International of Odessa, or The National Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
The family would like to thank StarHospice Care of Odessa and Terrace West Nursing Home in Midland.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 11, 2019