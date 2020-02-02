|
BAIRD, TX - Donald Howard Ewing, (known as Don to many), went to join the Lord, our Savior, January 30, 2020 at the age of 69.
Donald H. Ewing was born September 4, 1950 in Abilene, TX to Archie and Virginia Ewing. He obtained his Associates in Auto Mechanics at Odessa College after serving 6 years in the U.S. Navy from 1973-1979. Don worked 24 years at Huntsman as an Instrumental Technician in Odessa, TX where he resided for 36 years with his wife Sandra Lee Kindle-Ewing of 49 years.
He enjoyed working with his hands, NASCAR Racing, and loved to go fishing. Don was a very caring person and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Don was preceded in death by both his grandparents, parents, numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins, and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Lee Kindle-Ewing, one son, Kindle Scott Ewing and wife Sheila and their five children; two daughters, Marcy Ryan Hill and husband Daniel and their eight children; and Cassandra Ewing and her four children; along with two great-grandchildren on the way; one sister, Jackie Ives and husband LeeRoy and their three children; along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12pm-1pm Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. Third in Baird, TX. Graveside Service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Rd Abilene, TX 79601.
"Fair winds and following seas..."
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 2, 2020