Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Loyd Stout


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Loyd Stout Obituary
ODESSA - Donald Loyd Stout, 80, of Odessa, Texas exchanged his life on earth for an eternal life with the Lord on July 29, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Don was born in Stigler, Oklahoma to Loyd and Ruby Stout on May 15, 1939. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1957. He served in the United States Marine Corp. In 1999, he retired from law enforcement after 30 years of combined service with the Texas Department of Public Safety/Highway Patrol, Odessa Police Department and Ector County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Odessa.

Don is preceded in death by his father, Loyd Stout; mother Ruby Stout and brother Bill Stout.

Don is survived by his three sons and their wives, David Stout and wife Jena, Jim Stout and wife Mary Lou, Wesley Stout and wife Laura; sister, Judy Evans and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Ashley Stout, Justin Stout, Karissa Stout, Paige Stout, Katelyn Stout, Josh Stout and, 2 great-grandchildren Emily and Adelyn.

Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Ashley Stout, Justin Stout, Karissa Stout, Paige Stout, Katelyn Stout and Josh Stout.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now