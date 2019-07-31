|
|
ODESSA - Donald Loyd Stout, 80, of Odessa, Texas exchanged his life on earth for an eternal life with the Lord on July 29, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Don was born in Stigler, Oklahoma to Loyd and Ruby Stout on May 15, 1939. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1957. He served in the United States Marine Corp. In 1999, he retired from law enforcement after 30 years of combined service with the Texas Department of Public Safety/Highway Patrol, Odessa Police Department and Ector County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Odessa.
Don is preceded in death by his father, Loyd Stout; mother Ruby Stout and brother Bill Stout.
Don is survived by his three sons and their wives, David Stout and wife Jena, Jim Stout and wife Mary Lou, Wesley Stout and wife Laura; sister, Judy Evans and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Ashley Stout, Justin Stout, Karissa Stout, Paige Stout, Katelyn Stout, Josh Stout and, 2 great-grandchildren Emily and Adelyn.
Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Ashley Stout, Justin Stout, Karissa Stout, Paige Stout, Katelyn Stout and Josh Stout.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 31, 2019