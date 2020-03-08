|
|
LUEDERS - Donald Ray Jones 61, of Lueders entered this world on May 27, 1958 in Cisco, TX to Floyd Ray "Jack" & Robbye Louise (Jeter) Jones. Don left this world all too soon January 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held March 14, 2020 at LaQuinta Inn, 3018 Catclaw Drive, Abilene, Texas 79606 in the Conference Room starting at 11 a.m.
He started and completed school at Lueders ISD. He then went on to study at Howard Payne University.
Don spent the majority of his life working in the oilfield. He took great pride in being one of Precision Lining Systems-DouLine's prime overseas associates. He could and would sit and explain to anyone who showed interest in his field of expertise for hours. He traveled to many countries sharing his knowledge with China, Russia, Australia and Kazakhstan just to name a few.
You could always hear Don coming before you saw him. He was always whistling a tune or singing a song. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and he usually had a joke or story to tell. Don enjoyed people in general and rarely met someone he didn't like. Don had a love for animals and he never found a pup that he couldn't get to liking him by the time his visit was over. Don knew and loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Lueders, Texas.
Don is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Douglas Jones, and his brother-in-law Edwin E. Roberts Jr.
Don will be deeply missed by those that loved him. Don has left behind his daughter Samantha & husband James Randol, his grandsons, Parker, Porter and Preston Randol, l as well as his youngest granddaughter Piper Randol all of Lindsay, OK; Grandson Bobby & wife Fabiola Bloodworth & their children Octavius & Alaina of Blanchard, OK; Granddaughter Jerreca & husband Berto Trejo & their son Xander of Breckenridge, TX; Sister Gayle Roberts of Piedmont, OK; Sister-in-law Jeanie Jones of Duncan, OK; Niece Jana & husband Tom McQueary of Big Spring, TX; Niece Amanda & husband Damien Wooten of Lawton, OK; Niece Robyn & husband Matt Acre of Fairview, OK; Nephew Todd & wife Megan Jones of Duncan, OK; along with many of his cousins and family members.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, condolences and sympathies be replaced with donations in dads name to: Lueders Volunteer Fire Department; PO Box 218; Lueders, TX 79533.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 8, 2020