Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Donald Richard Hart


1957 - 2020
Donald Richard Hart Obituary
LUBBOCK - Monday, January 6, 2020, Donald Richard Hart, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age 62.

Don was born February 16, 1957, in Youngstown, OH to Donald and Jeanette Hart. He graduated from South Range High School in 1975. He then studied Aircraft Mechanics for a short time. Later on, he met his loving wife Teresa (Ogden) Hart in October and then 2 months later married her on December 19, 1981, in Salem, OH. Which then they moved to Texas in 1984 to start their lives together with their two children, Donnie and Kayla.

Don loved his time with his family and friends. Don and his family started cruising in 2006 and has been to so many places and shared his love for this to many people. Don enjoyed working on his cars and everyone else's. He had a passion for music as well as history. Don worked for Auto Zone as a Commercial Sales Manager, which he achieved #1 in profit for the region.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Hart.

Don is survived by his wife Teresa Hart; children, Donald Hart III, Kayla McCarty and her husband Donald McCarty and their children, Evan and Taylor and daughter Jennifer Hart; father Donald Hart; brother Kevin and sisters, Shari and Debbie, and nephew and nieces. Also, beloved pets, Peanut (Ethel) Hart and Lucy Hart.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home -Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Braswell officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 11, 2020
