ODESSA - Donald Wayne Clark 81, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was the first baby boy born in Denver City to Wayne and Susie Clark on July 12, 1939. Family graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A public memorial will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Beard officiating. The Clark family moved to Odessa in 1939 where Don attended school all his life graduating from Odessa High School Class of 1957. Don married the love of his life, Nelda Raye Jumper Clark on June 28, 1958 and celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. Don served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961 where he saw and met Elvis. Don enjoyed living in Odessa and refused to live anywhere else. He worked a variety of jobs including Rexene, Athletic Supply, Super Sports, The Headlee Building, and The City of Odessa. Don was involved in the community and served on the Board of Directors for the Boys Club and was a long -term member of the High Noon Optimist Club. Don volunteered many hours as a coach for Pop Warner Football, Golden Gloves, Odessa College Track & Field, and never missed a Friday night watching high school football. He served as a Deacon for First Baptist Church where he was a member for eighty years. He loved his church, hunting, golfing, watching any kind of American sport, traveling, bird watching, and visiting with his friends. Don was the youngest of eight children and loved his brothers and sisters and enjoyed tormenting his many nieces and nephews. He loved family gatherings and spent many vacations with his family. Don was welcomed to Glory by his friend & Savior Jesus Christ, and by his parents, Wayne and Susie Clark; his brothers, A. B Clark, Blue Eyes Clark, Ray Ward, Mill Massar, Vick Vickers, Taylor VanZandt and Jim Winters; sisters, Merle Massar, Anna Ward Morris, Mary Lou Vickers, Betty Sue Winters and Chris Clark. Don is survived by his wife, Nelda Raye Clark; daughters, Donella Oliver and husband Butch, Cheri Harper and husband Bill; his sister, Daisy VanZandt; grandchildren, Nick & Hailey Oliver, Andrea & Carey Sills, William Harper, Walter & Crystal Stoltz, Joe & Keithlynn Harper, Noelle Oliver, Neal Oliver, Matt Harper, and Tatum Harper; great grandchildren, Marin Sills, Coltten Oliver, Kambree Weatherford, Harrison Wayne Sills, Harper Oliver, Hollen Oliver, Loralei Raye Sills, and Watson Stoltz. Pallbearers will be Nick Oliver, William Harper, Walter Stoltz, Joe Harper, Neal Oliver, and Matt Harper. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Boys & Girls Club of Odessa. Don would really just like you to go and watch a ball game and cheer for your favorite team. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
