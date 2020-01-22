|
MIDLAND - Donaldeen (Donnie) McDougal Wright
Donaldeen (Donnie) McDougal Wright., age 93, took her final adventurous journey when she left this world for her heavenly home on January 20, 2020 in Midland, TX. Donnie was born October 27, 1926 to Joe and Mary McDougal in Ranger, TX. Her family moved to Wink, TX in 1939, making her an 81 year resident of Winkler County. She graduated from Wink High School in 1943.
Donnie was always a patriotic American. She worked at Rattlesnake Bomber Base in Pyote, TX and at Great Bend Kansas Air Force Base during Word War II. She was the owner/operator of Mary's Flowers for 27 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kermit and a 50 year member of Order of Eastern Stars being past Worthy Matron. She was also a 52 year member of Beta Sigma Phi, Chi Masters Chapter.
In her later years, she greatly enjoyed the many friendships she made at the Kermit Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of the Kermit Chamber of Commerce and Airstreams West Texas Unit Region 9 of the Wally Bynam Caravan Club. She is a past Director of the West Texas New Mexico Florist Association and past member of the Permian Basin Florist Association and Rebecca Lodge. She was a lifetime Charter Member of the National WWII Memorial in Washington, DC.
Donnie married Jarvis (Jarbo) Wright in Hobbs, NM. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2006. Together, they were avid fishermen and spent 15 summers on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. They made many lifelong friends while in Canada. Jarbo and Donnie also were able to cruise to Alaska, the Hawaiian Islands and through the Panama Canal. Later, they spent the summers in South Fork, CO.
Donnie was an avid football fan - to say the least. Her first words were "Yea football" and she has always bled Orange and Black for her Wink Wildcats. However, her favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. Jarbo and Donnie made many trips to Texas Stadium to see their Cowboys play and went to several Super Bowls.
Donnie was preceded in death by her parents; great-great granddaughter: Addilynn Hord; and three sisters: Marggie Brown, Jo Johnson, and Edna Weger. She is survived by her three daughters: Mary Ann Safford of Granbury, TX, Donna Kay Rushing and husband Peter of Midland, TX, and Jonnie Carrell and husband Don of Jal, NM. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Chris Rushing of Midland, TX, Dean Rushing of Castle Rock, CO, Amber Carpenter of Odessa, TX, Wesley Carrell of Odessa, TX, Donald Wayne Carrell of Big Spring, TX, Amy Depew of Ohio, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a man that Donnie has always treated as her son; Rodney Hayes of Kermit, TX.
Visitation will be 8 am - noon on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Family Services Funeral Parlor of Kermit. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with the Reverend Dudley Mullins officiating. Burial will immediately follow services at Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Rushing, Dean Rushing, Alan Speed, Donald Wayne Carrell, Wesley Carrell, and Don Carrell. Honorary Pallbearers are the late Barnie Jones of Odessa, TX, the late James Burns of Kermit, TX, Kyle Chitty and Rodney Hayes.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 22, 2020