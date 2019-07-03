ODESSA, TX - Donna Farris Jones



Midland, Donna Jean Jones, age 63, affectionately known as "Granny" made her final exit on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Donna grew up in Odessa TX. She was a 1974 graduate of Permian High School. She married Steve Jones on January 16, 1976.



In November 1984 Donna went to work at Petroplex Acidizing where she remained until her passing. She was known for her strong work ethic and her coworkers were like family.



Donna was an avid reader and lifelong lover of books. She was fiercely loyal to and loved spending time with her family. She was known for her epic Halloween parties.



Survivors include her husband, Steve Jones; daughters and sons in laws, Jill and Abner Enriquez, Amy Jones and Gustavo Larranaga; three brothers, JB Farris, Darrell Farris (Tonjua), and Clay Farris (Roni); 4 grandchildren, Jake Stephen, Bryan Stephen, Kaleigh Stephen, and Isabel Larranaga and numerous extended family members.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Martha Farris.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials may be made to the Midland County Public Library or Midland Christian School.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 3, 2019