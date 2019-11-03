|
ODESSA - Donna Gaye Goswick, of Odessa, TX, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2016 at 10:00 AM at Crossroads Fellowship Chapel with Reverend Isaac Denson of Crossroads Fellowship, officiating.
Donna was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia to Walter and Lois Goswick. She went to Odessa High School in Odessa, TX. She worked in law enforcement and different security positions in Corpus Christi, Lubbock, and Odessa, TX for 17 years, and spent the last year as a night auditor at La Quinta Inn and Suites.
Donna is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and her daughter, Kourtney Kaye Row.
Donna is survived by her son, Kristofer Row of Odessa, granddaughter, Desiree McKinney of Odessa, sisters, Sherry Williamson of Odessa, Diane Robinson (Mark) of Odessa, Eric Goswick of Norfolk, NE, nephews, Alex and Ian, and nieces, Ashlynn, Leah, and Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Donna's name to the American Diabetes Association or to Crossroads Fellowship of Odessa.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign her Guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
