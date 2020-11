Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Donnie Alberta "Sister" (Draughan) Miles, 77, of Odessa, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday December 5, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Arrangements are by ACRES WEST FUNERAL CHAPEL of Odessa.



