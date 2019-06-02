ODESSA, TX - Donnie Dean Harvel, Sr. age 70, formerly of Odessa, passed away in Clarksville, TN on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.







Donnie was born in Hope, AR on December 30, 1948 to the late Phil and Nora (Henderson) Harvel. He was the youngest of nine children along with his twin sister, Donna Jean. Donnie met Sandra at Springhill High School where they fell in love and were married on July 12, 1968. Donnie was a welder, which finally brought them to make their home in Odessa in 1970. He was a hard worker and a loyal employee. He worked for Sivalls Inc. for 19 years and McKay Equipment for 21 years. His favorite things were NASCAR, drag racing, the Dallas Cowboys and fishing.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of 51 years: Sandra (Swindle) Harvel of Bumpus Mills, TN; son: Donnie Harvel, Jr. and his wife Kori of Midland; daughters: Jennifer Anderson and her husband Earl of Odessa and Deborah Smithee and her husband Shane of Big Rock, TN; sister: Sue Webb and her husband Larry of San Marcos, TX; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Myranda, Breeann, Karlie, Mykayla, Karter and Logan; and one great-grandchild: Naomi.



He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: PJ Harvel, Doyle Harvel and Esthel Harvel; and sisters: Donna Jean Smith (his twin), Betty Benge, Essie McBay and Bonnie Ward.



Memorial services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Acres West Funeral Chapel officiated by Ronnie Kidd.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary