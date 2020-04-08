Odessa American Obituaries
Dora Denevee "Dee" Shoup


1938 - 2020
Dora Denevee "Dee" Shoup Obituary
ODESSA - Dora Denevee "Dee" Shoup 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Odessa at Parks Senior Living where she has resided the last nine years. Dee was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 25, 1938 to her parents Cecil and Beth Turner. She moved to Odessa, Texas in 1974 and later married the love of her life Gene Shoup on March 16, 1985. Dee was an educator and worked as a teacher for ECISD for 15 years teaching Kindergarten and retired in 1994. Dee loved to send greeting cards to her friends and family. She also liked to cook for her family, study her Bible, and was an avid reader. While living at Parks, she enjoyed participating in the various activities they offered. Dee was a member of Crescent Park Baptist Church. She valued time with her family, and she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandee.

Dee is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Beth Turner.

Dee is survived by her husband Gene Shoup of Odessa, Texas, son Kevin Darby of Gardendale, Texas, daughter Kristi Ashley and husband Jeff of Tolar, Texas, step-son Kyle Shoup of Odessa, Texas, grandchildren Branden Darby and wife Amber, Nicki Hans and husband Jake, and Staci Ashley, step-grandchildren Haden, Kylee and David Shoup and 3 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Dee's honor.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 8, 2020
