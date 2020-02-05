|
|
WILLIAMSBURG, VA - Doris Prentice, age 88 of Williamsburg, Virginia passed on to the gates of heaven, Thursday January 30, 2020. Doris was born in Henderson, Texas to Rowland and Ceola Gentry Prichard on May 1, 1931. Doris moved to Virginia from Odessa, Texas because of health reasons, but always thought she was still in her loving home in Odessa, Texas. Doris will be remembered as a loving mother, and Granny. She will be missed by all of her loving care givers at West Point Convalescent Center.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Rowland and Ceola Prichard; both of her husbands, Clarence Chambliss and Herman Prentice; brother, Willard Prichard; sisters, Jerrie Ann Kreger and Maxine Whorton; son, Clifford Chambliss; and daughters, Belinda Bilbrey, and Donna Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Stiles and husband, Bill Turley of Williamsburg, Virginia; and her beloved grandchildren, Latisha Stiles, Jerry Stiles, Jennifer Stiles-Campbell, Diane Chambliss, James Chambliss, Earl Bilbrey, Tamara Roberts, Cynthia Perkins, Holly Taylor; and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services to be held in Texas at a later date. Thanks to Vincent Funeral Home, West Point, Virginia for handling her arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 5, 2020