Doris Juanita (Williams) Adams

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers KERMIT - Doris Juanita Adams blessed this world with her beautiful spirit as one of God's most precious creations for the last 80 years. Born April 28, 1939 to Roy and Thelma Williams in Sayre, Oklahoma, she instantly brought joy and happiness into this world along with that strong-willed Sooner vivacity. Doris was destined to make a difference and a difference she did make. The challenges she encountered molded her into a force to be reckoned with. Doris never left home without her faith in Jesus and his mission in her heart.



Doris was accomplished in too many ways to name through her education, business enterprises, community contributions, phenomenal skills with a needle or crochet hook, and her famous pecan pies. However, she would slap our hands for even mentioning her greatness for she was the perfect picture of grace and elegance. When Jesus said, "Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth... [and] blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God"; He was talking about Doris Adams (Matthew 5:5,8). The achievement she was most proud of was her family, and while she did not intend to leave a lasting legacy; Doris has left a legacy that will last for generations. She left a legacy of compassion for others even if the world deemed them undeserving. She left a legacy of extraordinary generosity with no expectation of repayment. She left a legacy of unconditional love that permanently stamped the hearts of everyone she met. She left a legacy of fierce loyalty to those that belonged to her. Doris Adams made this world a better place and we are all better for knowing her.



She was the wife to Stanley Adams for 54 years and the mother of three children: Pamela Shurley, Stella Burton, and Drew Adams. She nurtured seven grandchildren and their families that led to ten great-grandchildren. Doris changed the world from the little ol' town of Kermit, Texas; where she resided for almost 45 years. She moved to her mansion in heaven on June 21, 2019. She gave this world the best of herself and for that we are forever grateful. Dance in heaven with your mom and dad and play Hand & Foot with Jesus, but take it easy on Him.



Doris was preceded in death by her father and mother: Roy and Thelma Williams of Hobbs, NM.



She is survived by her husband: Stanley Adams of Kermit, TX; her brother: Ron Williams and family of Denver, CO; sister: Mary Lou Johnstone and family of Mount Pleasant, TX; daughters: Pamela Shurley of Midland, TX and Stella Burton of Kermit, TX; son: Drew Adams of Odessa, TX; grandchildren: Camille Selby and husband Jason and their two children: Jeremy and Joshua of Kermit, TX, Lyndsey Zingerman and her three children Scott and Spencer Burch and Jonathan Cravens of Kermit, TX, Amanda Davis and her husband Chris and their three children: Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Kimber of Hobbs, NM, Jonathan Zingerman and wife Malarie and their 3 fur babies: Ace, Nala and Maggie of Midland, TX (Grandmother already has baby blankets made for their future children and called at least twice a year to ensure the couple knew how to provide her with another grandchild), Stephanie Adams and her 4 fur babies: Watson, Dory, Gary, and Lady of Dallas, TX, Stephen Adams and his 2 children: Sonrhea Doris and Stephen Jr. of Odessa, TX, Tyrell Burton of Kermit, TX, and Chris Zingerman and wife Jamie and their children: Kaitlyn and Kaycee of Midland, TX.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Kermit Cemetery in Kermit. Pallbearers will include Jonathan Zingerman, Stephen Adams, Jeremy Selby, Scott Burch, Chris Davis, and Tyrell Burton. Honorary pallbearers will include Jason Selby, Chris Zingerman, Joshua Selby, Ryan Davis, Spencer Burch, Stephen Adams Jr., and Jonathan Cravens.



