ODESSA - Doris Madden Purdy, age 88, passed away on July 25, 2020, in Odessa TX.



Doris was born December 10, 1931 to Luther Benjamin and Leona Jewel (Isham) Stringer in Pueblo Colorado. In 1943 the family moved to Borger, TX. Doris attended Borger High School until her sophomore year when she quit school and married Marvin Madden on August 26, 1946. They had three children. While raising her family, Doris worked for many businesses in Borger. Darby's Grill, Southwestern Bell Telephone, Coronado Drug, Hutchinson County Airport, United Mud Service, Conoco, and W.E. Neill & Associates. While working at the airport, Doris earned her ASEL Pilot License and taught the Piper Aircraft Ground School. Marvin was transferred to Odessa in 1969 with J.M. Huber Corp. In Odessa Doris worked for White Superior, Wood Oil Distributing Co. and Engine Service and Supply. Although she had years of work experience, she realized the opportunities for women with a formal education and began accounting classes at Odessa College in 1972, after which she enrolled in the upper level classes at UTPB. She earned her BBA degree in 1977 and an MBA degree in 1978. She sat for the CPA exam and passed it on her first attempt. She established Doris Madden & Associates, which had in excess of 200 clients when she sold it in 1984 to spend full time in the family businesses. Madden Systems, Inc. with her son Raymond and Madden Sales & Service, Inc. with her son Eddy. Both were thriving and required her full attention. Her husband Marvin Madden passed away on July 7, 1994. About a year later, Doris met Raymond Purdy and they were married on June 30, 1996. They lived at Bates Airfield in Odessa until February 2000, when they purchased a 3800 acre ranch in Pecos County, 8 miles south of Bakersfield, TX and moved there. Doris had continued to work in the family business part time, but returned full time to Madden Sales when her son Eddy, who was president of the company became ill. Raymond and Doris sold the ranch in 2005 and returned to purchase a home in Odessa. Her husband, Raymond Purdy passed away on January 13, 2016.



Doris has been a member of St Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years and was an ordained elder. She was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of The Permian Basin Chapter of CPA's, the TSCPA and AICPA. She was a UTPB Alum and a Borger High 49er.



Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Marvin Madden and Raymond Purdy, and grandson Kevin McKinney. She is survived by her son, Raymond Madden of Odessa and her daughter Marlene McKinney and husband Mike of Borger, TX, daughter-in-law, Debbie Madden of Littleton Colorado. Two sisters; Ada Newberry of Amarillo, TX and Wilma Brown and husband Ray of Odessa, TX, two step sons; Kim Purdy of Odessa and Kenny Purdy of Carlsbad, NM, two stepdaughters; Marla Purdy of Odessa and Tiffany VonRosenberg and her husband John, of Cedar Hill TX, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and special friends.



Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, July 27, 2020 at 2PM at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store