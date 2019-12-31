|
ODESSA - Doris Ann Whitley passed peacefully in her sleep December 29, 2019. As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, we mourn our loss, but celebrate her life and legacy.
Doris was born one of six girls to Clarence and Jewel Hammond on September 29, 1946, and spent her childhood years in Odessa, TX where she attended Odessa High School. She married Weldon Whitley on July 24, 1964 and had two children. Throughout her life, Doris radiated love and kindness, and passed these traits on to her growing family. She faithfully served the Lord as a member of the Church of Christ, and it is in moments like these that we are grateful for the hope of Heaven. Doris was talented in sewing, crafting, and quilting, and often used these gifts to love and serve others.
She faced many hardships with courage and a quiet fighting spirit which has taught us much about contentment and what it means to run our race. We will forever hold on to her easy smiles and open arms, and we look forward to the day we can reunite.
Friends and family will celebrate Doris's life Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sherwood Church of Christ in Odessa, TX with a burial to follow immediately at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jewel Hammond; sister Rubenia Hayes and father-in-law Junior Whitley.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Weldon Whitley, mother-in-law Anna Beth Whitley of Odessa, TX; Son Glenn (Darlene) Whitley of Odessa, TX; daughter Deanna (Ruben) Ramos of Jal, NM; grandchildren Kevin (Leanne) Whitley of Lytle, TX, Bridgette Whitley of San Antonio, TX, Jessica (Cole) Hooser, Autumn (Lance) Colley, Christina Arndt, all of Odessa, Eddie (Kealoha)Ramos of Las Vegas, NV, Jaime (Ashton) Ramos of Lewisville, TX, Erica (Chris) Nash of Jal, NM, Isaac (Liz) Ramos of West Jordan, UT; 14 great grandchildren, Allie Nash, Paisley Jackson, Braden Whitley, Delilah Ramos, Bowen Whitley, Daisy Ramos, Joseph Arndt, Madison Moreland, Amya Arndt, Lorelai Colley, Tory Molinar, Delilah Colley, Lilith Colley and Riley Hooser; sisters, Patsy McKay-Tacker of Odessa, TX, Merita Hart of Odessa, TX, Mae Moneyhun of Bolingbrook, IL, and Glenda (Danny) Cobb of Odessa, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 31, 2019