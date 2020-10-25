1/1
Dorlese Yvonne (Hicks) Perkins
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorlese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - God has one of HIS own. Dorlese Yvonne Perkins departed this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Guthrie, OK on March 3, 1929. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Franklin Hicks, and a loving family who together, raised her. She is survived by two sons, Jim Huffman and wife Ann of Sunrise Beach Village, TX and Dan Huffman and wife Dee of Odessa, TX; three grandchildren, Laura Weatherly and husband Chris of Savana, GA, Chris Huffman of Lakewood, CO and David Huffman and wife Kelly of Andrews, TX. ; three great-grandchildren, Silas Weatherly, Rachel Huffman and Michael Huffman. Mrs. Perkins was truly blessed by many friends, and by two very special individuals, who for many years have both lovingly watched over her and helped care for her. The family wishes to express our "Very Special Appreciation" to Robert Gonzales and Cristina Guerrero. Mrs. Perkins lived a full life. She lived, loved and enjoyed each day to the fullest. In recent years, her constant comments were "I love my home, I love my family and I love my dog"; then immediately, she had to tell you she loved Robert and Cristina! She also loved her Mr. Bill and told us often. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home (6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX) with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Burial
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved