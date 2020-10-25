ODESSA - God has one of HIS own. Dorlese Yvonne Perkins departed this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Guthrie, OK on March 3, 1929. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Franklin Hicks, and a loving family who together, raised her. She is survived by two sons, Jim Huffman and wife Ann of Sunrise Beach Village, TX and Dan Huffman and wife Dee of Odessa, TX; three grandchildren, Laura Weatherly and husband Chris of Savana, GA, Chris Huffman of Lakewood, CO and David Huffman and wife Kelly of Andrews, TX. ; three great-grandchildren, Silas Weatherly, Rachel Huffman and Michael Huffman. Mrs. Perkins was truly blessed by many friends, and by two very special individuals, who for many years have both lovingly watched over her and helped care for her. The family wishes to express our "Very Special Appreciation" to Robert Gonzales and Cristina Guerrero. Mrs. Perkins lived a full life. She lived, loved and enjoyed each day to the fullest. In recent years, her constant comments were "I love my home, I love my family and I love my dog"; then immediately, she had to tell you she loved Robert and Cristina! She also loved her Mr. Bill and told us often. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home (6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX) with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
