LAGO VISTA, TX - Dorothy Jean Ussery, 89, of Odessa, passed away on September 28, 2019, in Lago Vista, Texas.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jim Braswell officiating.
Dorothy was born in Throckmorton, Texas to Rupert and Opal Blair on August 28, 1930. She spent her childhood in Olney, Texas. She married Silas Ussery on January 29, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico. Dorothy was a homemaker and mother, raising seven rambunctious children. She was involved with her children's many activities and her church. She had a love of country music, having been raised in a musical family. Mom was the rock of our family and loved us all unconditionally. We will miss her happy, funny, sweet-loving personality and spirit.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Rupert and Opal Blair, husband Silas Ussery, brother Bobby Blair, and daughters Marilyn Lou Ussery and Patricia Ann Thomas.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Sue Spieker and husband Jim of Mesquite, Jake Ussery and wife Annie of Midland, Jon Ussery and wife Peggy of San Antonio, Liz Beall and husband Mark of Lago Vista, Michelle Gandy and husband Roland of Odessa, along with seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Resolutions Hospice of Cedar Park, 1101 Arrow Point Dr., Suite #301, Cedar Park, Texas, 78613.
The family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors and wonderful nurses of Resolutions Hospice of Cedar Park and Home Hospice of Odessa.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 3, 2019