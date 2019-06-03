ODESSA - Dorothy Jean Warren, 87 years of age, of Odessa, passed into the welcoming arms of her Savior on Friday, May 31, 2019 here in Odessa, TX.



Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM, June 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Clydell Chapman of Northside Baptist Church and Jackie Brem of Second Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Dorothy was born June 6, 1931 in Douglas, TX, to JD and Ethyl Ferguson. In 1949, she married Bobby Joe Brown of Douglas, Texas at the First Baptist Church in Douglas. Dorothy gave birth to 2 children, Sonia in 1950 and Don in 1957. They spent most of their married life in Odessa, TX, where Bobby & Dorothy raised the children in the manner that her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ admonished in his teachings. Dorothy was an active member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a member of the choir, Sunday School Teacher, GA's counselor and provided support and witness to all were in need no matter the situation or their status in life. When Dorothy married Paul Adams, Dorothy changed her church membership to 2nd Baptist Church, where she remained an active member and participated in many of the organizations and activities of the church. Dorothy continued her service to the faith she lived her life for and continued to provided support and witness to all who were in need no matter the situation or their status in life, up to the day of her passing from this life.



Dorothy was the matriarch and foundation of the family and was the love of all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Siblings.



She was preceded in death by; her 3 husbands Bobby Joe Brown, Paul Adams and Wendell Warren; Her father, JD Ferguson; mother, Ethyl Ferguson; Sister, Wilma Wilson; and her oldest grandson, Shane Myers.



Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sonia Jo Maness; Son, Don Brown; granddaughter, Mandy Elizabeth Myers and her children Braden Jones, Kennedy Jones and Natalie Jones; 3 great great grandchildren; grandson, Shane Myers wife Stacy Myers and their children, Allison Maeda, her Husband Atsuhi Maeda and 2 great great grandchildren; Damon Myers and his wife Lissy Don's son: Blake Brown and 2 great grandchildren.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.