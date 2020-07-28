ODESSA - Dorothy King passed away on July 25, 2020 in Odessa, TX at the age of 99.



Dorothy was born on September 28, 1920 in Spencer, Iowa. She graduated from high school, married



Arthur Garten in 1938, and began to raise her family in Iowa. Dorothy moved to Phoenix, Arizona and



eventually to Odessa, where she lived and raised her children. She owned a floor-covering business in



Odessa.



Dorothy is survived by her children, Kay Price of Albuquerque, NM; Barbara Drinkard of Odessa, TX;



Gene & Gay Crawford of Odessa, TX; and Lynda & Steve Farrar of Gulf Breeze, FL. She is also survived by



her grandchildren, Tim Drinkard of Houston, Scott Drinkard and his wife Yvonne of Odessa, Randy Price



and his wife Cynthia of Albuquerque, NM, Carolyn Sykes and her husband Wes of San Angelo, Gina Hovis



and her husband David of Knoxville, TN, Chris Farrar and his wife Melissa of Memphis, TN, Kara Sickmier



and her husband Allen of Needham, MA, and Angelyn Crawford of Azle, TX; Fourteen great-



grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Cleeta and Carey Hilsabeck, her husband, a brother and two



sisters, a son David Crawford, son-in-law Jack Price, and son-in-law Vondell Drinkard.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison



Medical Resort for their excellent care for Dorothy these last few years.



