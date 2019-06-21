CONROE - Dorothy Louise Atkins Hall, 80, of Odessa, Texas passed away on June 13, 2019.



Dorothy was born in Plainview, Texas on August 19, 1938, to Charlie and Melba Atkins. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1956 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas Tech University in 1960. While at Texas Tech she was a majorette and a member of the Red Raider Band. Dorothy was married to Don T. Hall on June 18, 1960. They were married for 25 years.



Dorothy worked as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years and retired from Blanton Elementary in Odessa, Texas where she was one of the original faculty when Blanton opened its doors. Dorothy had a passion for education and devoted a major portion of her life to educate others. She enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge with her friends and keeping up with her grandkids. She was also actively involved with Meals on Wheels, Westminster Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Odessa Country Club for over 50 years. Dorothy held countless officer positions in the Lady's Golf Association. Dorothy loved spending time with friends and family. She was always happiest with a full calendar of activities.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Don T. Hall and her sister, Peggy McWhorter.



Dorothy is survived by her children Robin and her husband Kurt Lauer; Jay and his wife Rachelle Hall; grandchildren Barrett, Brian and his wife McCall and Brock Lauer; Malorie Hall. Dorothy is also survived by her brothers, Jim Atkins and Charlie Atkins Jr.



Visitation will be held at 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors with Dr. Ed Williamson officiating. Interment will at 1:00p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



The family of Dorothy Louise Atkins Hall wishes to thank all of the extended family and friends for all the love and support over the years.



