1/1
Dorothy Mae (Parmer) Keener
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Dorothy Mae (Parmer) Keener, age 95, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jeff Cleere officiating. Dorothy was born in Electra, Texas to Ivian and Creole Parmer on July 6, 1925. She graduated from Albion Community High in Albion, Illinois. Dorothy married Dale Keener on January 31, 1941. They were married for 55 years until his death. They moved to Odessa, Texas in 1964. Dorothy and Dale had two sons, Danny B. and Glenn Keener. Dorothy attended Odessa College and received her LVN in 1966. She worked at Medical Center Hospital as a nurse for 30 years. After retiring, she worked at Avalon Nursing Home and Parks Nursing Home for several years. She enjoyed being a nurse. Dorothy was also a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church for 48 years. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Ivian and Creole Parmer; husband of 55 years, Dale Keener; brothers, I.A. Parmer and C.A. Parmer; and sister, Helen Doris Williams. Dorothy is survived by sons, Danny B. Kenner and wife, Cynthia; Glenn Keener and wife, Priscilla; grandchildren, Christian Keener (Teresa), Nicole Izaguirre (Hector), Michael Keener, Kevin Keener, Cameron Keener, and Camdon Keener; great grandchildren, Molly Izaguirre, Xander Izaguirre, Peyton Keener, Paxton Keener, Dale Keener, Randy Keener, and Kyle Keener. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved