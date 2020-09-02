ODESSA - Dorothy Mae (Parmer) Keener, age 95, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jeff Cleere officiating. Dorothy was born in Electra, Texas to Ivian and Creole Parmer on July 6, 1925. She graduated from Albion Community High in Albion, Illinois. Dorothy married Dale Keener on January 31, 1941. They were married for 55 years until his death. They moved to Odessa, Texas in 1964. Dorothy and Dale had two sons, Danny B. and Glenn Keener. Dorothy attended Odessa College and received her LVN in 1966. She worked at Medical Center Hospital as a nurse for 30 years. After retiring, she worked at Avalon Nursing Home and Parks Nursing Home for several years. She enjoyed being a nurse. Dorothy was also a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church for 48 years. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Ivian and Creole Parmer; husband of 55 years, Dale Keener; brothers, I.A. Parmer and C.A. Parmer; and sister, Helen Doris Williams. Dorothy is survived by sons, Danny B. Kenner and wife, Cynthia; Glenn Keener and wife, Priscilla; grandchildren, Christian Keener (Teresa), Nicole Izaguirre (Hector), Michael Keener, Kevin Keener, Cameron Keener, and Camdon Keener; great grandchildren, Molly Izaguirre, Xander Izaguirre, Peyton Keener, Paxton Keener, Dale Keener, Randy Keener, and Kyle Keener. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
